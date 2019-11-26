Patricia “Pat” Blair, 69, of Shawnee, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

She was born in Argonia, Kansas, on Feb. 28, 1950, to George and Agnes (Pribyl) Buresh.

Pat was raised on the family farm and attended school in Argonia, graduating from Argonia High School. She was a farm girl who could be sewing one minute and driving a combine the next.

After high school Pat moved to Oklahoma where she met her future husband, Jim Blair, at the Czec Hall in Yukon. They were married on April 10, 1971, and began their family in Midwest City, living in Spencer, Hennessey, Harrah and Chandler. After Jim’s passing on Dec. 11, 2001, Pat moved to Shawnee in 2008 where she has resided since.

She was the lunch lady at White Rock and Liberty Schools. Pat also worked in child care for numerous years, helping to raise many children.

Pat was a giver and a very social lady. She loved sewing and was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed playing board games, dominoes and was a great organizer. Pat loved spending time with her family; her grandchildren were the focal point of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Blair; her parents, George and Agnes Buresh; and sister, Judy Brown.

Survivors include her two daughters and two sons-in-law, Connie and John Nalley of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and MaLynda and Eric Fletcher of Scottsdale, Arizona; four grandchildren, Gates Breedlove of Springfield, Missouri, Colton Yandell of Shawnee, Derek Nalley of Norman, Brandon Nalley of Oklahoma City, and Eric Yandell, father to Colton; one great-grandson, Jasher Nalley; two brothers, Ralph and Gladys Buresh of Goddard, Kansas and Fred and Dana Buresh of Hudson, Colorado; and many loving friends and extended family.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.