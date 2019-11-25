Pottawatomie County offices will close early Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. and will remain closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 30.
All offices in the Pottawatomie County courthouse will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.
Pottawatomie County offices will close early Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. and will remain closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 30.
All offices in the Pottawatomie County courthouse will reopen Monday, Dec. 2.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.