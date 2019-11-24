North Rock Creek had eleven students that successfully auditioned into the East Central Oklahoma Band Directors Association All-District Honor Band. They include: Colton Burch High School Euphonium, Trenton Cope-Ueltzen High school French Horn, Caden Edwards High School Trombone, Nathaniel Gibson High School Trombone, Tansy Brooks Junior High Bari Sax, Konner Kellogg Junior High Flute, Emma Monge Junior High Flute, Keenan McKee Junior High Tenor Sax, Julia Cozad Middle School Clarinet, Logan Matlock Middle School Alto Sax and Elizabeth Swindell Middle School Alto Sax.

North Rock Creek also had nine students that successfully auditioned into the Oklahoma Baptist University Honor Band. They include: Colton Burch High School Baritone, Tansy Brooks High School Baritone Sax, Trenton Cope-Ueltzen High School French Horn, Nathaniel Gibson High School Jazz Band Trombone, Caden Edwards High School Trombone, Elizabeth Swindell Junior High Alto Sax, Keenan McKee Junior High Tenor Sax, Evie Lee Junior High Flute and Konner Kellogg Junior High Flute.

North Rock Creek had three students pass on to the second round of OkMEA All-State where they will compete with students from around the state of Oklahoma.

These are the first students from North Rock Creek to attend the second round of OkMEA All-State auditions: Colton Burch-baritone, Nathaniel Gibson-trombone and Caden Edwards-trombone.