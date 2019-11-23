Tecumseh High School standout Emily Ridley (seated center) signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

Tecumseh High School standout Emily Ridley (seated center) signed a letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

The versatile Ridley, who has played right side, outside and libero for THS, signed on as a defensive specialist/libero for the Eagles next fall. While at Tecumseh, Ridley proved to be a well-rounded player both on offense and defense with 46 assists, 130 kills and 390 digs, helping the Lady Savages work their way up to a No. 14 ranking.

This past summer she had the opportunity to play in the USA Jr. Girls National Championships in Indianapolis and participated in a volleyball ambassador program in Italy.

Seated with Emily from left are Hannah Ridley, David Ridley, Mona Ridley and Abby Ridley. Standing are THS coaches Megan Laughlin and Emma LaChappell. Oklahoma Christian is reviving its volleyball program next fall after fielding a varsity program from 1976-1983. The Eagles will compete in the Lone Star Conference of NCAA Division II.