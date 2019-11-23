Shawnee Regional Airport has been chosen to receive $765,000 in grant funds earmarked for critical infrastructure improvements through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“The project will include repairs and resurfacing of the runway and taxiway pavements, and repairs to storm system infrastructure,” Shawnee City Manager Chance Allison said.

He said the project design is scheduled for completion by late Spring 2020 with the goal of advertising for bids soon after.

The local site is one of only three Oklahoma airports selected recently to receive the special grant funds.

“With the financial support provided by the Airport Improvement Program, we will be able to improve our facilities, expand our services and continue to support our City with first class aviation services,” Allison said.

The Shawnee Regional Airport, which has an annual economic impact of more than $11,000,000 on the state, provides jobs, supports commerce and industry, military and emergency responders, education and tourism.

