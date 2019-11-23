The football season came to an end for the Meeker Bulldogs with a 42-20 defeat to the Tulsa Metro Christian Patriots in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night.

Meeker finished 8-4. Metro Christian will host Washington next Friday in the quarterfinals in a battle of 12-0 teams.

Jacob Martin and Caden Wolford had solid nights for the Bulldogs. Martin passed for 64 yards, ran for 95 more, and accounted for two touchdowns. Wolford gained 70 yards on 17 carries and had one touchdown.

“I am very proud of my kids,” said Meeker head coach D J Howell. “I couldn’t have asked them to play any harder.”

Metro Christian scored on its opening possession, courtesy of a 9-yard touchdown toss from Asher Link to Blaze Munoz on fourth and goal with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

The Patriots got another touchdown pass from Link just a little over two minutes later, this one covering 26 yards to Aidan Currivean.

Metro Christian extended to a 21-0 lead on a 69-yard touchdown connection from Link to Carson Callaway with 48 seconds remaining in the first period.

Meeker got on the board with 1:39 to play in the first half on a 14-yard scoring strike from Martin to Cam Holt.

The Patriots, however, responded on the next play from scrimmage as Link found Munoz again, this time on a 75-yard connection.

Link and Currivean hooked up again, this time on a 48-yard scoring strike to make it 35-7 with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter.

Link then had another touchdown pass, this one covering 44 yards to Derek Sanderson with 4:43 left in the third period.

Wolford had an 8-yard touchdown run and then added the extra point to make it 42-14 with 1:16 to play in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs blocked a punt with 1:43 to play and Martin found the end zone on a 4-yard run 32 seconds later to finish off the scoring.