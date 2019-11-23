George and Ann Flewallen of Shawnee are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

George and Ann Flewallen of Shawnee are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

The couple was married on Nov. 23, 1959, at the McLoud Methodist Church.

Ann is retired from MPI/BancTech and George is retired from Dale Public Schools. They are members of the Dale United Methodist Church.

George and Ann’s children and their spouses are Paul and Terrie Griffith of Oklahoma City, Jimmy and Raeshel Flewallen of Shawnee, and Troy and Michaela Flewallen of Shawnee. Grandchildren are Daniel Griffith, Melissa Edgmon, Ty, Jace, Jaelin, Nicolas, and Lauryn Flewallen. Great-grandchildren are Brooke, Carter, Zoe, and a baby due in February.