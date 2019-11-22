Shawnee Middle School Drama will perform two productions of "Emma: A Pop Musical" Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. with doors at 6:30 p.m. at the Shawnee High School Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

According to SMS drama teacher Kendra Butler tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and she expects the community to enjoy both the story and the music in the production.

"I think we're going to have a great turnout for this one...They'll just enjoy the music that comes with it," Butler said. "There's a lot of hits from the 80s and 90s....and so it might help the audience relive their past in high school and what they enjoyed."

Based off of Jane Austin's "Emma" and the adaptation of "Clueless," Butler said she felt the script would be fun and this year's talented group of students would execute it well.

"It is about a young girl that feels like she is a match maker in high school and she tries to help all her friends find love," Butler said. "Then she's in a position where she's starting to fall for someone and she doesn't know how to be the match maker for herself."

Butler said there are about 30 students involved in the musical and that includes the cast, backstage crew and crew in the control booth.

The drama teacher said she received a theatre degree form Oklahoma Baptist University and she feels performing productions such as "Emma: A Pop Musical" will give students an insight into the industry.

"I feel like it gives them a little taste of the real world...I think this is showing them...this is what it's like to be professional," Butler said. "This is how we respect each other...the art...and the art form."

Butler also said it's a way for the drama students to come together and produce something they're proud of.

"I think they create these friendships and create these goals and just watching them come together is awesome," Butler said.

The drama teacher said she feels this production will go in the line of previous shows that have been successful and have received positive response from the community.

"We've just had a great turnout in the past and I think it'll just keep growing more and more the more we keep growing the theatre program at the middle school," Butler said.