MIAMI — The road to re-opening the Ottawa County jail hasn’t gotten any shorter, despite the efforts of county officials, it was reported at the regular meeting of the county commissioners Monday.

After an electrical fire in the ceiling of the jail caused its closing on Oct. 19 and the evacuation of all inmates, officials here have been coordinating efforts with local fire marshals and state inspectors in an effort to get the jail reopened. That process also includes receiving bids for the repair and restoration work needed, which in itself is always time-consuming.

Unfortunately, the process is taking longer than anticipated and, despite best efforts, the costs of housing the evacuated inmates in Tulsa County is mounting, especially after ACCO (the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma), the jail’s insurance company, closed the fire claim to any new filings on Nov. 8, meaning any expenses incurred after that date will not be covered or reimbursed.

The county is being billed $69 a day for each inmate, of which there are currently approximately 67.

“Nothing has changed, except today we actually did some work troubleshooting with Johnson Controls (the manufacturer of the equipment currently in place at the jail, who also performs maintenance on the control panel that controls the sprinkler system and smoke alarms),” undersheriff Dan Cook said Wednesday.

“They are looking into troubleshooting and repairing what’s necessary, as opposed to replacing the entire system outright.

“We still have the same exact issues, so right now we are just waiting for bids to come in to see if they can beat the two we already have. Johnson’s bid should come in considerably less than the other companies who are bidding because they are recommending full replacement.

“Everything is moving in the right direction. The work is done as far as getting bids. Then it will be the determination of which one to use and then that will determine when they can put it in and have it fixed. Of course it’s our goal to have that done as soon as possible. Even if it’s going to cost us a little more to get it done quicker. That’s still a smart choice because we are paying that daily fee in Tulsa to house our inmates,” Cook said.

Another item on the county’s meeting agenda concerned the county’s desire to purchase additional property near the courthouse.

At issue is property located on B Street south of the jail, site of the former Liberty Baptist Church.

District #3 county commissioner Russell Earls said, “There isn’t exactly a specific purpose for the property, but we have been in this situation at least twice before in my 21 years as a county commissioner. We purchased 10 vacant lots catty-corner from the jail and we also purchased the IBC Bank site, which is now the courthouse annex.

“The point is, the property is connected to our current property and any property next to you is more beneficial than any property anywhere else. Basically we are just planning for the future — it gives us more options.”

Earls went on to say that some things that are ongoing that they are trying to get out in front of them are the fire at the jail, as well as the roofing and the Johnson Control issues, the sprinkler heads and smoke detectors at the jail.

“Dan Cook and I have been trying to work through coordinating the contractors to make the renovations while we are vacant and have a low prisoner count,” Earls said.

In other matters, commissioners approved assigning community service workers from the community corrections program to each district, and denied the reinstatement of a monthly travel stipend for Sheriff Jeremy Floyd in the amount of $700 for the remaining months of the fiscal year 2019-2020.