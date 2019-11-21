Dorothy Hall

Dorothy Hall, 99, died Monday. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Linda Sisk

Linda Joyce Sisk, 72, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Brenda Watts

Brenda Watts, 58, of Bartlesville, died Nov. 17. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wed and Thurs with a formal viewing from 6 – p.m. Thursday. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at First Nazarene Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Joseph Parrett Sr.

Joseph “Joe” Dale Parrett Sr., 60, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Dewey Church of the Nazarene. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Michael Stapleton

Michael Lynn Stapleton, 67, formerly of Bartlesville, died Monday. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

James Roop

James R. Roop, formerly of Bartlesville, died Thursday. No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.

Linda Leach

Linda Jo (Trottingwolf) Leach 69 of Bartlesville died Wednesday. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home.