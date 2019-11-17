TECUMSEH—Two Shawnee students swept their category at the American Farmers & Ranchers (AFR) Central District Speech Contest held in Tecumseh, Nov. 7. Keegan Carrera placed first and Kensington Kerbs placed second in the Senior AFR/OFU category. Both will advance to the state contest in December.

This marks the 75th year of the contest. The event has gone through many changes over the years, but has always maintained its central agricultural theme. Varying by grade level, this year’s speech categories are AFR/OFU, Ag Advocacy and Policy, Agribusiness, Natural Resources, and Science. All students, grades fourth through 12th, are eligible to compete.

Nearly 500 students will compete in AFR District Speech Contests, resulting in more than 160 finalists advancing to the state contest held Dec. 7 at Oklahoma State University (OSU) in Stillwater.

“Public speaking is one of the most valuable skills young people can gain for their future careers,” said AFR/OFU Cooperative President Scott Blubaugh. “We are honored to host the 75th Annual AFR Speech Contest, which has a long-standing tradition of fostering professionalism and confidence in Oklahoma’s youth.”

For more information about the 2019 AFR Speech Contest, contact AFR/OFU Youth Coordinator Vanessa Wiebe at (405)218-5561 or vanessa.wiebe@afrmic.com.