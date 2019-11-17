Ardmore police are asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle belonging to the victim of a suspected homicide.

APD is asking for any information on a dark green 2004 Chevrolet extended cab pickup with the Oklahoma license plate number JMB-290.

According to a release from APD, officers responded to an Ardmore residence near Q St. NW in reference to a welfare check where officers found Martin Lucas, 63, deceased. According to the release, Lucas’ death is Being investigated as a homicide. The victim’s vehicle was missing from the residence.

APD is asking anyone with information to contact the Ardmore Police Department at 580-223-1212 or 580-221-2576.