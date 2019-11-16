DALE — Jeff Edmonson, in his 13th year as the Dale boys’ head coach, helped usher in a new season and a new gym with a robust 101-46 triumph over Preston Friday night.

“I can’t ever remember having seven players in double figures,” said Edmonson. “We broke the new gym in the right way.”

But it was defense that Edmonson really wanted to talk about. “We had a lot of intensity on defense from the start. We forced a lot of turnovers, creating a lot of easy offense. We also really shared the ball well.”

Ike Shirey was the top Pirate scorer with 16, followed by Palmer Jones and Cedric Scott with 15 each. Brady Johnson finished with 14, Kash Vanbrunt had 11 and Carter Crowe and Trae Thompson chipped in with 10 each.

Dale led 62-18 at the intermission.

Dale’s girls launched opening night with a 75-60 win over Preston as three Lady Pirates finished in double figures.

Lindy Nowakowski was the top scorer with 21, sinking four 3-pointers and hitting all five of her free throws.

Danyn Lang and Miya Miller added 20 points each for the victors.

Lang knocked down three 3-point shots.

Dale was 11 of 14 from the charity stripe. Preston was just 9 of 18.

Dale led 34-30 at halftime and 59-43 entering the final period.

“We were a little sluggish,” Dale coach Eric Smith said. “We got off to a slow start and we didn’t shoot well at the start. Our defense has got to get better.”

Both Dale teams will travel to Latta Tuesday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.