The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:
Bartlesville Police Department
Nov. 11
• Stephanie Mae Bruner, 46, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
• Derrick Maurice Kellum Jr., 25, on charges of criminal trespass.
Nov. 12
• William George Grant, 42, on charges of possession of amphetamine and service failure to appear warrant.
• Tyeler Dell Lagunas, 23, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, domestic abuse and service failure to appear warrant.
• Eric Devon Shavers, 34, on charges of domestic abuse and threats to kill.
• Janelle Elisabeth Soeten, 32, on charges of possession of amphetamine.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 12
Justin Eugene Frye, 54, on charges of domestic abuse.