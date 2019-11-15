The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Nov. 11

• Stephanie Mae Bruner, 46, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance.

• Derrick Maurice Kellum Jr., 25, on charges of criminal trespass.

Nov. 12

• William George Grant, 42, on charges of possession of amphetamine and service failure to appear warrant.

• Tyeler Dell Lagunas, 23, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, domestic abuse and service failure to appear warrant.

• Eric Devon Shavers, 34, on charges of domestic abuse and threats to kill.

• Janelle Elisabeth Soeten, 32, on charges of possession of amphetamine.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 12

Justin Eugene Frye, 54, on charges of domestic abuse.