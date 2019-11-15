While the holiday season is filled with anticipation for most, those family members donning aprons may be struggling to generate new holiday recipe ideas. For area residents stuck in a rut — or just eyeing something new to try out — Shawnee Public Library, at 101 N. Philadelphia Ave., has been researching some alternatives to offer.

On Thursday evening, Information Services Manager Lisa Lempges demonstrated a recipe for Cauliflower Rice Stuffing, just in time for Thanksgiving.

The veggie-stuffed concoction, though arguably similar to traditional bread stuffing, was considerably fewer carbs and calories, Lempges said.

The Turkey Day side dish aligns well with Plant Slant meals touted and encouraged by the Blue Zones Project.

The recipe can be found here: https://www.thehealthymaven.com/cauliflower-rice-stuffing/.

Blue Zones Project

For the past few years, Shawnee has made strides to embrace elements of Blue Zones, an initiative that seeks to move the whole community toward optimal health and well-being. There are several key principles the local Blue Zones Project team focuses on to achieve that.

One of the Power 9 Principles included in the Blue Zones Project model is Plant Slant, with an emphasis on consuming more fruits and vegetables each day.

Blue Zones Project routinely offers demonstrations that provide the community an opportunity to try new foods and learn how to prepare Plant Slant-inspired dishes.

Next time

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the library is beginning the holiday dessert season with its Make, Take and Bake an Apple Pie program, to take place in Community Rooms A and B at the library.

Separate sessions of the event will be offered for both teens and adults. The program for adults ages 18 and up takes place at 10 a.m., while a version of the same activity for teens in grades six through 12 is scheduled at 2 p.m.

Participants will put together all the ingredients for a holiday apple pie and then be able to take their prepared pie home to cook or freeze in advance of the upcoming holiday season.

Advance registration is required as supplies are limited.

Cooking demos

The library offers cooking demonstrations monthly; the next scheduled session is Dec. 19. For more information, visit pioneerlibrarysystem.org.