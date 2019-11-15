Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” will present the educational program “One Room School One Nation” on Monday, Bartlesville Area History Museum Coordinator Jo Crabtree said recently.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

“The program will also include a showing of the ‘Country School, One Room, One Nation,’ Crabtree said. Presentation of this film is a licensed event produced by FOURTH WALL FILMS.

“The film, 72 minutes long is a ‘powerful on camera commentary from a who’s who of one-room school historians and writers who provide insight into lessons learned from the school days and school ways of yesteryear. The film also includes breathtaking scenery and a myriad of dramatic images of restored and decaying buildings. Also presented are humorous and heartwarming stories from former teachers and students, including the perspective of how the institution of the one-room school helped bind a young nation together.

At the close of the film, visitors will also be able to view special features: “Frank Lloyd Wright’s Grammar School in Spring Green, Wyoming,” and to complete the presentation, “Frances Willard One-Room School in Janesville, Wisconsin,” approximately three minutes each, according to film writers and producers Kelly and Tammy Rundle.

The BAHM is a family friendly museum located in downtown Bartlesville in City Hall on the 5th floor, at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday- Friday. Admission is free and donations are always welcome.