William “Bill” E. Lee

William “Bill” E. Lee, age 76, of Grove went to be with Jesus on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after battling cancer. Bill was born on July 10, 1943 in Oklahoma City, OK to Truman and Opal (Lynds) Lee.

He grew up in El Reno, graduating from El Reno High School in 1961. He went on to Oklahoma State University and then on to Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN where he got his Doctorate of Optometry. On January 7, 1967, Bill married the love of his life, Nancy Peck, in Springfield, MA, just 10 days before they were both deployed to Vietnam. Bill was on active duty in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps, serving at the 36th Evac. Hospital in Vietnam, the Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, TX followed by 279th Station Hospital in West Berlin, Germany. While in the military he received The Army Commendation Award from his service in Viet Nam and the Meritorious Service Award for his accomplishments during his service in Berlin, Germany.

After their time in the service, the couple made their home in Bartlesville, OK. There, Bill practiced Optometry for 40 years until retiring in 2014. He was on the Board of Director’s for A.R.C. - a shelter workshop and group home in Bartlesville - for 17 years. He was an active member of the Bartlesville Rotary and also, Grove Rotary for a continuous membership of 42 years. While in Bartlesville, Bill was active in the JAYCEES and was presented the Distinguished Service Award in 1977 and the following year named one of three “Outstanding Young Oklahomans”.

In Grove, Bill was very involved with Gideons International and served as Chaplain for Delaware County and was a member of the Cayuga Mission Church. He enjoyed “catching” fish, yard work and being outdoors. Bill was an outgoing, “people” person, a loving husband, father & grandfather, but more than anything he loved Jesus. He was a faithful follower of Christ and his family can rest in the knowledge that they will see him again, as they have all trusted the Lord.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to carry on his legacy: wife, Nancy Lee, son, John David Lee of Esmerelda, Mexico, daughter, Debra Oaks and husband, James of Webb City, MO; brother, John Lee and wife, Beth of Germantown, TN, 3 grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be at 2pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 followed by a reception for friends and family, both at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, Grove, OK. Donations in Bill’s memory can be made to Gideons International or Cayuga Mission Church.