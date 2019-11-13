Shawnee residents will now be seeing a different set of contractors in the neighborhoods installing the new smart water meters.

Shawnee residents will now be seeing a different set of contractors in the neighborhoods installing the new smart water meters.

According to a Facebook post this week, the City of Shawnee’s contractor, Core and Main, has changed companies, hiring Goins Enterprises as the new subcontract installer for the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) project; Goins has replaced Second Sight Systems, the company that has been installing the smart water meters since August.

Goins began work in Shawnee Tuesday.

The Goins logo is red, black and white — significantly different than the Second Sight Systems logo.

The City of Shawnee, committed to the safety of its citizens, reports the installers and city utility staff will not ask to come inside or need to enter a residence for any reason.

“All AMI installers will be driving vehicles and wearing shirts visibly identifying the Goins Enterprises logo, as well as carrying the City of Shawnee-issued identification cards,” the post reads.

It is unclear why contractor Core and Main chose to make the switch, how much of the installation has been completed by Second Sight, and how long it will take to finish the whole project, now that Goins has taken over operation.

Inquiries to the city and Core and Main have not yet been answered.

Watch for updates.