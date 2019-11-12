Longtime area lumberyard and hardware stores, White's Ace Building Centers (Buford White) in Shawnee and Seminole are being acquired by Higginbotham Brothers and Company (HBC).

The Shawnee location, at 603 E. Independence, and the Seminole site, at 1600 N. Milt Phillips Ave., are the first in Oklahoma to be purchased and operated by Texas-based HBC.

According to a press release, HBC, which has 40 stores in Texas, plans to continue selling lumber, building materials, hardware, paint, tools, electrical, plumbing and lawn and garden supplies in the tradition of White's Ace.