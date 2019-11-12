Joe David Bonner passed away early in September. His wife of over 58 years, Barbara (Harrell) Bonner, went to be with the Lord two weeks later.

Because of Joe’s aptitude, he was able to finish school a year early. He was a graduate of Shawnee High School and Oklahoma University. Joe, a CPA, also served four years in the Air Force. For many years, Joe and Barbara were poll workers for Oklahoma County elections. They were active members of the Assemblies of God Church.

Joe is survived by his sisters, Deloris Christian, California; Charlyn Johnson and Nancy Bailey, Oklahoma City; brothers Bill Bonner and Bryan Bonner, Shawnee.

Barbara was valedictorian of her Bethel High School class. She was a star basketball player and was active in many school activities. A former Sylvania Electric employee, she also worked at different jobs in Oklahoma City.

Barbara is survived by her sisters Betty Lowry, Shawnee and Joyce Colwell, Oklahoma City.

Joe and Barbara are survived by their daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Walker, Bethany; son, Lance (Rachel) Bonner, Madison, MS; and grandchildren, Kayla and Ella Walker, Hannah, Emily, Andrea, Rebecca and Andrew Bonner.

They will also be missed by many other relatives and friends.