Former Shawnee resident Joel T. Mosman will be returning home to perform in concert with his Americana band Oklahoma Uprising at The Grand Casino on November 16 at 9 p.m.

Born and raised in Shawnee, Mosman became interested in music while watching bands perform in Highland Park as a child. He played in the jazz band for Shawnee High School as well as other local bands before graduating from Shawnee High in 2003 and starting a music career beyond Pottawatomie County.

Since leaving Shawnee, Mosman has performed as a supporting act for music legend Roy Clark, Arlo Guthrie, Jason Boland, and more. In 2017 he won 2nd place in the Woody Guthrie Songwriting Contest. In 2016 he founded the band Oklahoma Uprising with drummer Zach Wiederstein and bassist Travis Lyon. They have performed at many notable venues including the Tower Theatre, Will Roger's Theatre, the State Theatre, Norman Music Festival, Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Red Brick Nights and more.