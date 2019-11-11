Marina owner/operators from throughout the state of Oklahoma are gathering at Shangri-La Resort on Grand Lake this week for the Oklahoma Marinas Association Annual Conference. Member marinas encompass operations on Broken Bow Lake, Lake Eufaula, Fort Gibson Lake, Lake Keystone, Fort Cobb Lake, Lake Lawtonka, Lake Murray, Stanley Draper Lake, Lake Oologah, Robert S. Kerr, Lake Tenkiller, Kaw Lake, Lake Texoma, Lake Thunderbird, and Skiatook Lake, as well as 15 marina operations on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees. Grand Laker Judy Florida is president of the association and Shangri-La’s Mike Williams is vice-president. Grand Lakers Jerry Cookson (Cedar Port Marina) and J.B. Robison, Jr. (HydroHoist Marine Group) are also members of the association’s board of directors.

The two-day annual conference includes a cocktail party on Wednesday evening, and an all-day business session Thursday, November 14. Attendees will hear from a variety of speakers on important marine-related issues. Speakers include Cheryl Dirck from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Brian Edwards and Ed Ferguson from the Grand River Dam Authority, Dale West from the American Society for Asset Protection, Abby Jones from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Terri Roberts representing Oklahoma Environmental Services, and Barry Willingham, President & CEO of Shangri-La Resort.

Grand Lake is honored to host marina operators from 16 Oklahoma lakes, focusing on improving safety, service, amenities, and tourism throughout the state of Oklahoma.