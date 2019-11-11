The City Council of Grove had a lot to decide on Tuesday, November 5.

• Amy Turner gave a presentation on the Grove Outdoor Adventure Trail System (GOATS) project. The project aims to turn 40+ acres of land on Har-Ber Road between Broadway and Leisure into a mountain bike / multi use trail. Turner said that the project will improve health, will increase sales dollars and could be used for races or for science class. The Council has requested more information on the trail.

• The Council voted to fill three trustee positions: Ileta Bray was appointed to both the Convention & Tourism Bureau and the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Peggy Steed was appointed to the Planning & Zoning Committee and Chuck Perry was also appointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

• The Council moved to purchase 20 Point Blank Bulletproof Vests for the Grove Police Department. The GPD's current body armor is close to expiring. Two bids were received for the sale, with the City opting for the bid from Southern Uniform and Equipment. The Department of Justice Vest Grant Program will aid in nearly 50% the purchase, leaving less than $8,000 to be paid out of the budget.

• The Council voted to approve the request for both the Big Bass Bash Fishing Tournament (May 30-31, 2020) and the Oklahoma High School State Championship Fishing Tournament (May 3, 2020). The 2020 Big Bass Bash is expected to bring in between 700-900 anglers, while the OHS State Championship will bring in between 70-100 teams from across the state.

The next City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 19 at 6 p.m.