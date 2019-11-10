The Bartlesville Public Library will be hosting a series of special programs by local authors discussing their books. The authors will also have their books available for purchase. These programs are free and open to the public.

From 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, Mark Darrah will discuss his book, “A Catalogue of Common People.”

Darrah is a prize-winning essayist and author. In his book, Darrah shares true stories about common people and places in a search to uncover the heroic and extraordinary in everyday life. He has been described as a postmodern Paul Harvey, with a witty and homespun approach to his writing. He is a regular commentator on “Studio Tulsa” on KWGS 89.5 FM and practices law in Tulsa.

From 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21, John Dwyer will discuss his book, “Mustang.”

This book is about the Dust Bowl farm boy and Mennonite pacificist Lance Roark, who departs from the major teachings of his heritage and climbs into the cockpit of a B-17. This novel chronicles Roark’s adventures in Europe during World War II. Mustang is the sequel to Dwyer’s novel Shortgrass. Dwyer has learned the toll of war while teaching scores of formerly deployed veterans at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, where he has taught as an adjunct professor of history and ethics since 2006.

From 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5, Susan Kates will discuss her book “Red Dirt Women: At Home on the Oklahoma Plains.”

Her book is a collection of lively profiles, interviews and sketches about contemporary Oklahoma women of all ages and backgrounds who surround us every day and who are as diverse as Oklahoma itself. Kates is a professor of english and women’s studies at the University of Oklahoma, where she teaches rhetorical theory and creative writing. One of her scholarly interests is Oklahoma cultural studies.

These programs will be in the Library’s Meeting Room A. For more information, call the reference desk at 918-338-4169.