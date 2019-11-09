TUPELO – Mike McDonald tossed in 15 points and Tray Odell had 12 Friday night as the Asher Indians claimed a 60-33 victory over the Tupelo Tigers.

Also reaching double figures as Bryson Martin with 11. Patch Hamilton followed with eight points and Juston Melton chipped in seven.

“We played a very well-balanced game tonight. It was a conference road game, which is always tough,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “Five of our guys scored between seven and 15 points which made us hard to defend. Our leading scorer was held to eight points, but probably had 8-10 assists and 8-10 rebounds. We contested Tupelo's shots all night and that played a big role in their cold-shooting second half.”

Ty Bourland led the Tigers with eight points while Michael Moralez and Bentley Bills tacked on six apiece.

Asher, 2-0 on the season, hosts Earlsboro on Tuesday.