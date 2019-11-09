Saturday, Nov. 9

Visit the Heart of Oklahoma Speedway at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center Saturday, Nov. 9 for the King of Ring with gates opening at 10 a.m. Participants need to sign in by noon and Hot Laps are at 2 p.m. There will be various classes and general admission is free for children under five, $6 for children 6-12, $10 for adults and $6 for people 60 years and older.

Parents and their children are encouraged to attend JCPenney's Kids Zone Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be an Exciting Disney Frozen 2 event and all parents receive a one-day coupon to shop in the store.

Join in on the Pie Bake Off Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell Street from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The pie bake-off is open to all bakers and pies will be assessed base on appearance, crust, filling and overall flavor and taste. It is $5 per entry and $2 for each additional entry