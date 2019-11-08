MIAMI – With the holiday season upon us, this weekend’s Holiday Market and Expo in Miami will be the perfect time to browse and buy all things holiday related, for yourself, your home, or to give as presents.

The 2019 Northeast Oklahoma Holiday Market and Expo will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Miami Civic Center, 129 5th NW.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Also on Sunday, there will be a Heisman Trophy signing event with Steve Owens — celebrating the 50th anniversary of his being named college football's most outstanding player.

“The big highlight for the city is being able to add in the Steve Owens Heisman anniversary signing event on Sunday during the market,” said Amanda Davis, executive director of Visit Miami OK and director of tourism, City of Miami. “It’s truly an honor that Steve is able to join us and come home to celebrate with his hometown. He’s a treasure for Miami and we are looking forward to celebrating this great honor with him.”

The market is designed to help shoppers of all ages have a stress-free experience while they find one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on their list from a variety of local and regional vendors.

Items available during the expo will range from scented goods, scarves, pillows, blankets, hair accessories, jewelry, and clothing to a selection of holiday-themed merchandise.

“The market is going to be a great weekend for folks to get an early jumpstart on holiday shopping,” Davis said. “We are hopeful that our reach will bring in visitors from across the region that will also take the time to visit stores around Miami and enjoy the holiday open houses that are starting to fire up.

“Our goal is to showcase the merchandise available at the Miami Travel Information Center and help build awareness for vendors that have unique items to sell. The response for our first year has been great.”

Davis said a special “Made in Oklahoma” exhibit will showcase items produced within the state.

Concessions will be available both days.

Admission is $3 per person. Ages 3 and under are free. One ticket will be good for both days, but one is required for Sunday’s autograph session.

Attendees will receive three raffle tickets to win special prizes, including University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma City Thunder baskets.

“I think it is going to be a great way to kick off the holidays,” said Charlotte Howe, Miami Regional Chamber and Miami Area Economic Development Service’s CEO and president.

The deadline for booths is 3 p.m. Friday.

All booths must be set-up and ready to go by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Vendors may sell only pre-packaged food items at the market. No concessions, including drinks will be allowed. Vendors who chose to sell food items are required to submit proof of liability insurance with their application. Small samplings are allowed in booths.

Electricity and tables are available for an additional charge on a first come, first served basis. Pipe and drape are not provided at this market. Each vendor is responsible for collecting and remitting the appropriate sales tax for the event.

For vendor information, contact Lauren Hart at 918-542-4435,