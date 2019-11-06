The Shawnee and Tecumseh libraries, as well as the offices of the Pioneer Library System, will be closed on Monday, Nov. 11, for observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

While the library is closed, customers may continue to access online services available through the website, www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org, or the Pioneer Library System Connect App, which can be downloaded from the iTunes store for Apple products or Google Play for Android.

The libraries will reopen for their normal business hours on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 12.