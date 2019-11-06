Earlsboro girls rout Stonewall, 67-38

STONEWALL – Alexxis Coon fired in a game-high 26 points while sinking five 3-point baskets as the Earlsboro Lady Wildcats remained unscathed on the young season with a 67-38 rout of the host Stonewall Lady Longhorns on Tuesday night.

Coon was one of four Earlsboro players to reach double figures as Abbey McCarroll and Sierra Streater tallied 11 each while Mariana Siqueiros ended up with 10.

The first three buckets of the game were treys – one each by Coon, Streater and Sierra Smith.

The Lady Wildcats, 2-0 on the year, led 21-10 by the end of the first quarter. Earlsboro then went on a 13-6 run through the second in building a comfortable 34-16 halftime advantage.

Mahayla Walker tossed in 13 points and Meghan Sliger added 11 to lead Stonewall.

•••

Macomb boys improve to 2-1 on young season

MACOMB – Ian Horn tallied a game-high 20 points, including one 3-point basket while knocking down 3-of-4 free shots down the stretch, as the Macomb Hornets held off New Lima, 60-56, Tuesday night.

Alex Barry, who also had one trey, finished with 18 points despite late foul trouble, and Brett Barry supplied 12 total points.

The Hornets, who improved to 2-1 on the season, trailed 13-10 after one quarter and 26-25 at halftime before outscoring New Lima, 14-8, in the third. Macomb led by as many as nine in the fourth but had to hold off a Falcon comeback.

Beau Driggers led New Lima with 17 points.

Macomb's next action is Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Mason and the Hornets are home with Bowlegs on Friday, Nov. 22.

Note: Reports compiled by sports editor Brian Johnson