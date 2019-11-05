Edward Thompson

Edward “Charlie” Charles Thompson, 65, of Bartlesville, died, Oct. 31. A memorial service will be held Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at Labadie Heights Baptist Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donald Nichols

Donald Lee Nichols, 62, of Bartlesville, died Thursday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Beatrice Foust

Mrs. Beatrice “Bea” Foust, 94, of Bartlesville, died at 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 — 7 p.m.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral home & Crematory.

June Catt

June Maureen Catt, 85, of Bartlesville, died at 6:32 a.m. Sunday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

David King

David Delton King, 75, of Bartlesville died, Nov. 1.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home