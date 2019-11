I-40 narrows to one lane between Harrah-Newalla Rd. and US-177/US-270 near Shawnee beginning Wednesday

East and westbound I-40 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between Harrah-Newalla Rd. (mm 172) and US-177/US-270 near Shawnee (mm 181) beginning Wednesday and continuing daily through mid November for survey work. Drivers should allow additional travel time and use extra caution in the area.