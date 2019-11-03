The Tecumseh Public Library will host a six-week series “Diabetes Education,” beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, and running at that time through Monday, Dec. 16. (There will be no class Nov. 11 due to the library being closed.

The class will look at various aspects of the treatment and effects of diabetes, providing tools for topics like:

How diabetes affects the body;

Making sense of blood sugar numbers;

Learning in small group settings through games, activities and conversations;

Learning about related classes offered in the community;

Ages 18 and up may attend. Space is limited, so advance registration is required.

This project is being funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with funds from the Library Services Technology Act (LSTA), a Federal source of library funding provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

For more information, visit the library, call 598-5955 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.