After a two year wait, the Plainview Indians can finally say they are back on top of District 3A-2. Friday night at Thompson Field in Pauls Valley, the No. 3 Indians assured they will be the undisputed district champions this season, as they took down the Panthers 49-7. With the victory, the Indians moved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in district play. Plainview is assured of the district championship with one game to go, as Marlow can’t mathematically catch the Indians in district points, as well as Plainview owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Outlaws. The Indians will celebrate Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday night at Plainview Stadium against the Douglass Trojans, before opening the playoffs the following week against the fourth placed team from District 3A-1, which will either be Kingfisher or John Marshall. As for Friday night, the Indians got off to a flying start in the first quarter as Jaxon Clemons broke free for a 16-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 after the extra point from Kenny Sutherlin. Brock Parham then connected with Blake Nowell for a 70-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 at the end of the first quarter. Before the end of the first half, Plainview added 21 points to extend its advantage. Tyson Al-J’Bour pushed his way in from one yard out to make it 21-0, before Clemons got his second touchdown of the night, with another 16-yard run to make it 28-0. Parham and Nowell connected for the second time just before halftime with a 38-yard touchdown pass to send the Indians into the break in complete control. Parham got the only touchdown of the third quarter as he rushed his way in from eight yards out, before Pauls Valley got a consolation score in the fourth to make it 42-7. Caden Pickens then ended the game in style for the Indians as he ran 40-yards for the touchdown to finish the scoring. Parham finished the game 8-of-15 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns, while Al-J’Bour had 10 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown. Clemons finished with four carries for 41 yards and two touchdowns, while Pickens had one carry for 40 yards and one touchdown. Nowell finished the game with five catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns.