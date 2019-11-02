Winter may not be fully upon us, but spring is already being considered by those who are bound for college. Three colleges with a footprint at University Center of Southern Oklahoma will begin enrollment for spring semester no later than Nov. 11. For those who still are a few years away from their first college class, UCSO will also be hosting an event next week to help families pay for higher education.

UCSO is home to three institutions — Langston University, Murray State College, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University — and each school’s process and deadlines for enrollment are slightly different from each other. Regardless of a student’s academic history or choice of school to attend, official transcripts from past high schools or colleges will be needed for new students.

Spring semester classes offered at UCSO begin Jan. 3. Along with advisers for each institute, UCSO also has an Education Opportunity Center with staff that can counsel incoming students on available courses. “Any student, any age, can start there,” said UCSO President Peggy Maher. Aside from high school graduates, current high school seniors can earn college credits and older learners can also take advantage of classes offered at the Ardmore campus.

Full information about the application process for each of the three schools can be found on the UCSO website, https://www.ucso.osrhe.edu.

UCSO will also be hosting a College Cash Night on Nov. 7. Maher says the event will be aimed at parents and guardians of 8th, 9th, and 10th grade students to help them understand financial aid options. “It’s really a program for parents of middle schoolers,” Maher said. “Students certainly can come along, but we think the parents are going to be more interested.”

The College Cash Night will include information sessions about applying for federal and state financial aid, ACT preparation, and resources for minorities. Maher said information will also be available for Native American students, recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, and other resources for undocumented students.

The UCSO College Cash Nigh will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m Nov. 7.