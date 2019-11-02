Darrell Andrew Glenn, 75, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home in Norman after a lengthy illness. No formal services are planned.

Born Nov. 16, 1943, in Halstead, Kansas, to Ruby and Curtis Glenn, he grew up in Shawnee and Muskogee, graduating from Muskogee High School. He attended Bacone College and the University of Oklahoma, graduating from Northeastern State University in Talequah with a bachelor’s degree in art.

Darrell taught art in Peabody, Kansas, and Claremore. He also lived in Talequah, Holdenville and Pryor Creek, working various jobs before joining the state health department as an environmental specialist. With the health department, he worked in various counties before transferring to the Cleveland County Health Department, where he met his wife, Terry Davis. The couple married April 30, 1988.

He was a talented artist, selling watercolors at The Art Shop for many years. He also worked in oils and pastels and was a sculptor, potter and woodcarver.

He was a collector; his specialty was antique marbles. He was an avid reader and known widely for his dry sense of humor.

He was a member of Robinson Street Baptist Church.

Darrell loved his wife, two sons, family, his animals and nature, probably in that order.

He is survived by his wife Terry of 31 years; two sons, Shannon (Katie) and Darren (Paula): sister Kay Anderson (Don); brother Danny (Sherry); sister Jane Cannon; brothers-in-law Mike Davis and Art Williams; grandsons Caleb and Eli; granddaughter Rachel; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FURever Friends, Enid.

Arrangements entrusted to Primrose Funeral Service, Norman.

