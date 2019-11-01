Sixteen health insurance navigators, trained and certified by the federal government and the State of Oklahoma Insurance Department, are ready to provide free, local help to Oklahomans with questions about health insurance including assistance enrolling in a policy through the federal health insurance exchange, also known as the marketplace.

In Bartlesville, Terri Schell, paralegal, is located at Legal Aid’s Bartlesville Law Office, 3851 E. Tuxedo, Suite E.She can be contacted at 918-336-5736 or terri.schell@laok.org.

The corps of Navigators is comprised, for the most part, of attorneys and paralegals employed by Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma (LASO), the statewide non-profit organization which received the current navigator grant for provide outreach and enrollment assistance.

This year’s open enrollment period, the six weeks in which consumers may sign up for a new health insurance policy through the marketplace and/or make changes in their current coverage, begins Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a not-for-profit law firm providing free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income individuals and their families and to elderly persons in the areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment. Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of fully-staffed law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.