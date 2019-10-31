An audition will be held for Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of ROBINSON CRUSOE on Monday, Nov. 4 from 4 — 6 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the auditions.

Among the roles to be cast are Robinson Crusoe, his sole companion; a goat named Wilson, Leonard the Leopard, Friday’s Family, the Oscar Octopus Octet, a family of Goats, the very hairy Frowny-Face Tribe, and the colorful Chameleons. All students, grades Kindergarten through 8th grade, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Assistant Directors will also be cast to assist with the technical aspects of the production.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4 — 8:30 p.m. each day. ROBINSON CRUSOE will be presented on Friday, Nov. 8 at 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Bartlesville is presented locally by Children’s Musical Theatre with support from the Bartlesville Community Center, the Oklahoma Arts Council, the Bartlesville

Community Foundation, Phillips 66 and Conoco Phillips. For more information please call CMT Bartlesville at 918-336-0558.