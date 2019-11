Bartlesville’s Women’s Network held a pre-celebration and fundraiser for the 2020 suffrage event recently. Mary O’Toole (left) will do one of her” famous book reviews” of a suffrage book for the 2020 celebration. She is standing by Joan Dreisker, longtime Women’s Network leader who’s co-coordinating the 2020 celebration. Also enjoying the event was Diane Dixon (right), plus a new friend learning about women’s suffrage.