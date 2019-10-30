The Barnsdall Chamber Trunk or Treat is tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 31. The event will be held downtown from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be food, candy, costume contests and a cake walk. Come out join the citizens for a fun-filled Halloween event.

The Barnsdall High School football team will play its last scheduled home game on Friday, Nov. 1 against Woodland. The last game of the season will also be Senior Night. This night will consist of recognizing all senior football players, cheerleaders and softball players. The seniors will walk out on the field to be recognized with their families. The Senior Night recognition will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the football game at 7 p.m.

The Barnsdall School Board is scheduled to hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. All board meetings are the first Monday of every month and are held in the high school library. Anyone is welcome to attend.

The Barnsdall High School Honor Society will be hosting a blood drive in the high school gym on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This blood drive is one of three drives scheduled for the year that will be used to help fund a scholarship for a Barnsdall senior. The scholarship amount is determined on the number of units collected throughout the year from all the blood drives in the community.

The goal for each blood drive is 65 units to collect enough units for the $2,750 scholarship. No appointment is necessary, but appointments can be made to move ahead in the line. Please call the high school to make an appointment or if you have any questions. T-shirts and refreshments will be given to all donors.

The Barnsdall High School Fine Arts Department is planning a Community Veterans Day program on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the lower high school gym. This program is put on each year to honor and recognize our local veterans. All veterans and families are invited to attend. There will be a slideshow recognizing our veterans and their years of service. If you have pictures and information to submit for the slideshow, please contact Mrs. Grant at 918-847-2271.

The elementary school is having a book fair all this week from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the elementary library. The money raised at the book fair helps the library buy more books and materials for the students.

The Barnsdall Christmas event is just around the corner. Claud Rosendale confirmed at the Chamber of Commerce meeting there were $3,700 in donations from local sponsors to use for the merchant drawings. The grand prize of $1,250.00 will be provided by Baker Petrolite. This is an exciting and eventful night for the Barnsdall community. The float applications are available for anyone who wants to enter their float in the parade. Please help encourage businesses and churches to prepare floats for the parade to make this event even bigger than last year.