Billy Jack “Bill” Sala, of Prague, passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the age of 84.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Prague. Born there on June 15, 1935, he was the son of Earnest and Agnes (Chadraba) Sala.

Bill cared deeply for the town of Prague and for the land he lived and worked on. He was a great father and avid Kolache eater. Bill was also a great father and grandfather. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved them all dearly.

Bill was a proud farmer. He took great pride in his work and was known to everyone as a hard worker. Bill loved to bail hay, gather pecans and pick blackberries. He enjoyed working on his tractors and collecting toy tractors. Later in life, Bill became a dog lover. He and his wife, Joann Sala, raised King Charles Spaniels and they loved taking naps with Bill.

For over 50 years, Bill was a dedicated member of the Prague Masonic Lodge. He was 32nd degree Mason. He dedicated many hours to helping others through the Masonic Lodge and he proudly wore his Masonic apron.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Agnes Sala; three brothers, George Franklin Sala, Jim Clarence Sala and William Edward Sala and one sister, Mary Mae (Sala) Reynolds.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joann Sala; son, Chris Sala and his wife Kristie; daughter, Kathy Sala; grandchildren, Chelsea Sala, Logan Sala, Leslie Sala and Daniel Miller. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

A funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. The service will be officiated by Brother Tim Emmons and will be held at the First Baptist Church of Prague with burial to immediately follow at Arlington Cemetery in Prague. The family will accept visitors on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Service are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service of Prague.