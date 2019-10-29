OBU announced the 2019 Harvest Court during halftime of its homecoming football game against Arkansas-Monticello Oct. 26. The outstanding seniors were selected by a vote of the student body held earlier this week.

Seniors were nominated by their peers in six different categories: most servant-like male, most servant-like female, best all-around male, best all-around female, harvest king and harvest queen.

Emily Wall was named the 2019 harvest queen and Anthony Williams won the harvest king.

The best all-around female went to Megan Kalinowski, while Ryan Fisher won best all-around male.

Taylor Seacat was selected as the most servant-like female while Misael Gonzalez won most servant-like male.

Additional finalists for harvest queen included Raelie Gilbert and Tori Harrison. Other finalists for king included Clayton Myers and Braeden Mastin.

Other finalists for best all-around female included Jaden Jennings and Olivianna Calmes, while Hudson Payne and David Gonzalez were finalists for best all-around male.

Finalists for most servant-like female included Jillian Murphy and Alyssa Alvarado, while most servant-like male nominees included Dawson Alley and Caleb Newton.

