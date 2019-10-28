EDITORS NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Darold Hoover on Jan. 22 in Bartlesville.

Darold Hoover was born in Mondovi Wis. on June 26, 1940 to Gale Hoover and Emma Schultz. He graduated High School in Independence Kan.

TODD: Did you go through school in Mondovi?

HOOVER: Actually, I started school in Gilmanton.

T: How large was Gilmanton?

H: A couple of hundred people. The school I went to was rural, it wasn’t in town.

T: How many students in the school?

H: I’d say around fifty.

T: When did the family move to Independence?

H: 1950.

T: Why did they move to Independence?

H: The blizzard in Wisconsin drove us out.

T: How bad was the blizzard?

H: We had twenty-one foot drifts and it blew and it was cold.

T: How did you travel to Independence?

H: I stayed there with the people that bought the farm, the four hundred acre farm and my dad hauled three loads of lumber to Kansas, a seven hundred mile journey and I came in on the last load. I graduated high school in 1958.

T: In your schooling, who was your favorite teacher?

H: Gladys Brown. She thought the world of me. She taught the whole school in Wisconsin.

T: Why was she your favorite?

H: She was like a mother to me.

T: Describe your house in Wisconsin.

H: We had a two story brick house with a great big furnace in the basement that burned wood. I don’t remember a lot about it, but it had a long stairway going up to the second story. The reason I remember that, I stayed up watching for Santa Claus one time.

T: Telle me more about the blizzard in 1950.

H: I was only ten years old but we had to find our way to the barn in twenty-one feet of snow. There were six of us kids and we had chores.

T: What chores did you go?

H: I helped milk, clean up behind the cows. The cows stayed in the barn in the wintertime three months. We had to feed them, we had a silo at the end of the barn and had to go up and get silage for them.

T: Why move to Independence?

H: I had an uncle in Independence, my mother’s brother. He had been trying to get us to come to Independence for years. We bought a farm on the Sedan cutoff.

T: How many acres?

H: One hundred sixty. We had couple of cows we milked and dad had a couple of Ford tractors and I drove one of the tractors. We would plow all day with a two bottom plow but didn’t seem like we got a whole lot done.

T: What crops were you raising?

H: Wheat mostly.

T: What did you do after high school?

H: I went straight to the service.

T: When did you join the Navy?

H: It was in October 1958.

T: Why did you join the Navy over the Army, Marines or Air Force?

H: Back then, they advertised to join the Navy and see the world and that is what I wanted to do.

T: Where did you go for Boot Camp?

H: Great Lakes.

T: Tell me about Boot Camp.

H: That was an experience for me. It rained and it was cold. They call Chicago the windy city and I found out why. One day, we were marching to do some of the calisthenics and we went through the gas chamber. I thought I would be the last one in and the first one out. Little did I know, the last one out got to clean all the masks. That wasn’t such a smart deal after all. It was raining hard, so we ran to the barracks and got just about to the barracks and of the guys in the barracks, made us stop dead in our tracks, and walk back to where we came from and then walk back. They gave us a hair cut and I had a beautiful head of hair. They shaved me down the middle and said, “You’re done.” I told them to finish it but he said, “No, you’re done.”

T: Why did they do that?

H: I never did figure that out. A week later, I got the rest of it shaved off. Looking back, all they wanted to know if I could follow orders. If I knew then what I know now, I could have played their game.

T: What type of training did you have in Boot Camp?

H: We did a little rifle shooting and marching and learned how to follow instructions. We did pushups and I don’t know if they taught us a whole lot about ships. I think Boot Camp was just to see if you could follow orders, that is all it was.

T: Tell me about your Petty Officers.

H: He was mean. I don’t remember that much about him, but he was mean. We thought he was mean, anyway.

T: Boot Camp lasted how long?

H: Two weeks.

T: From Boot Camp, where did you go?

H: I went back home for a little while, then I was stationed in San Diego and got orders to go aboard ship.

T: You went aboard what ship?

H: USS Duncan, DD 874.

T: What kind of ship was the Duncan?

H: Destroyer.

T: Had you seen the ocean before?

H: No.

T: First time you saw the ocean, what did you think?

H: Big.

T: When did you go aboard the Duncan?

H: It was late 1958, because when I went aboard, we went overseas immediately.

T: What division were you assigned to?

H: I was a Boatswain Mate and in the deck force and they called us “deck apes”. When we got back from overseas, the guy I enlisted with, walked aboard. I lost track of him after Boot Camp. He said, “Darold, I got you a swap, let’s go.” I told him I just got on board and I went on his ship, the US Halsey Powell, DD686. It was a destroyer, too.

T: How long were you on the Duncan?

H: I was on there for six months.

T: Where did the Duncan go when

you were on board?

H: We went to the Philippines, Guam, Hawaii, Japan, China, Hong Kong. There are probably some more, but I don’t remember.

T: Where was your general quarters on the Duncan?

H: I was a Boatswain Mate.

T: What does a Boatswain Mate do?

H: He swabs the deck, paints, just cleaning mostly.

T: Where were your quarters on the Duncan?

H: In the aft of the ship and the bunks were stacked three high.

T: Which bunk did you have?

H: Top bunk. When you woke up and set up, you hit the pipes. You learned quick.

T: What is your most vivid memory of the Duncan?

H: Probably, the fact that they ran it by the book. It was not a happy go lucky place to be.

T: When the ship was out, what watches did you stand?

H: They had the helm. Every watch had a circle, so every hour, you changed positions, starboard watch, port watch and helm watch. There was the engineering watch, outlook, then you went back to the stern watch. All that was, in an emergency, you could steer it from the stern. We took our commands from the officer of the deck.

T: Who was captain of the Duncan?

H: I don’t remember the name.

T: What do you do when you are on watch?

H: On the helm watch, you have the wheel and watch the compass where you are steering and

you keep the ship on that heading.

T: Who gives you the heading?

H: Officer of the deck.

T: How long were your watches?

H: Four hours.

T: What do you do in your off time?

H: You either stayed in your bunk or you played cards or whatever the group was doing.

T: How did your friend get you off the Duncan and on the Halsey Powell?

H: I have never figured that out. His name is Gary Whitson and we joined together and went to Boot Camp together.

T: What was your job on the Halsey Powell?

H: I was a deck ape to start with, but I soon got to be a gunner’s mate.

T: What does a gunner’s mate do?

H: I took care of a five inch gun mount.

T: What is the crew on the five inch gun?

H: Five.

T: What was your job?

H: Underway, during general quarters, I was the one that handled the powder.

T: What type of ammunition?

H: It is a powder keg and a projectile.

T: How much does the projectile weigh?

H: Twenty or thirty pounds. It is a pretty good shell.

T: How often would you have gunnery practice?

H: About every week.

T: Where is the ammunition kept for the gun?

H: Underneath the gun. We were practicing one day and dropped one of the powder bags. They teach you that if you drop one to throw it overboard immediately. If it had went off, it would have blown that ship apart because we were right above a whole bunch of powder. The good Lord was looking after me that day.

T: Were you the one that dropped the powder?

H: Yes, and I threw it overboard.

T: What is the range of that gun?

H: I’d say at least ten miles. I stood outside one time when the five inch below me was firing and that was a mistake. It almost blew me over. I didn’t realize there was such a percussion.

T: How many five inch gun mounts on the ship?

H: Four.

T: What were you told to do in case the ship was sinking?

H: I don’t know if I was ever told that. If I was, I don’t remember it, but you better know how to swim.

T: How were the meals on the ship?

H: They weren’t bad, really.

T: Where did you take your meals?

H: In the mess hall.

T: What watches did you stand on the Halsey Powell?

H: The same thing I did on the Duncan. I was on the helm and we turned into a storm, a typhoon and the ship rolled with the waves. The captain never took his eyes off that needle that tells you how far the ship went over. I asked myself what I was doing on the helm.

T: How far over would the ship go?

H: Far enough that I thought it was going to tip over. We turned into the waves and then we had waves come over the bridge. They were called forty foot waves. If you were on the mess deck, you had to hang onto your plate or it would go. When I first went out to sea, I got seasick. I couldn’t see land, but I was so sick, I wanted to jump overboard and swim to shore but I didn’t know which way to go. Then I got a touch of it in that storm, but not enough to make me stay in bed.

T: Many guys get seasick in that storm?

H: Not many, just the new ones.

T: Where was the ship when the storm hit?

H: We were in the Pacific, but I could not tell you. They didn’t let us know where we were or where we were going.

T: What does a destroyer do?

H: Actually, we guard the carrier, we were with the USS Enterprise. There were four ships, one in back, one in front and one on each side. In wartime, we were to take the torpedo rather than the carrier.

T: When you are with the Enterprise, who gives the orders for the ships?

H: Officer of the deck.

T: When you turn, do all the ships turn with you?

H: Usually. I never know what they are doing, they never tell you that, they just tell you what to do.

T: How far are you from the Enterprise?

H: I would guess a quarter of a mile.

T: When you were on the Halsey Powell, where did the ship go?

H: We went the same route as the Duncan.

T: What was your favorite port for liberty?

H: Hawaii. I actually took a tour of the Hawaiian Islands. We went to the pineapple fields and that was interesting. Hawaii had nice weather, but too many people, though. We went into Pearl Harbor and my mistake was not going to see the Arizona memorial. In the Philippines, we had a one day vacation and shot the bow and arrow and it was a fun day. We went to San Francisco and went under the Golden Gate Bridge and spent one night in San Francisco and I stood watch for somebody so they could go ashore. While I was on watch, I heard a big noise on the Enterprise and found out the next day that someone was messing with the guard and the guard hit him across the head and killed him. They don’t play around and you don’t mess with the watch.

T: Did you pull the same watches on the Halsey Powell as on the Duncan?

H: Yes. It is a little different when you are in port as when you are under way. There is a quartermaster in charge when you are tied up and you stand watch port or starboard, then forward or aft.

T: Did you pull watch down in the ship?

H: No, I left that to the snipes.

T: What is a snipe?

H: I guess they call them engineers and they maintain all the machinery down below. They have prisoners from the brig go below and clean the oil in the very bottom of the ship. I was a witness to one that went to the brig. We were underway and he decided he didn’t want to swab the deck anymore. He was in the brig before the day was out.

T: Did you ever have to go to a Captain’s Mast?

H: Yes, that time.

T: Were your quarters on the Halsey Powell the same as on the Duncan?

H: Yes.

T: How long were you on the Halsey Powell?

H: Probably a year and a half.

T: What is your most vivid memory of the Halsey Powell?

H: There are two of them. One, we were underway all night, and I came up on the main deck the next morning and there were ships everywhere you looked. It was a war game where they attacked an uninhabited island. They practice that just like it is the real thing. After we bombarded the shore, they had landing craft that went ashore and let off the Marines. The other thing, one day we were practicing shooting a sled. The sled is pulled about a quarter mile behind a tugboat. We visually shot at the sled and you are not supposed to hit it, just get close. Then it is pulled by the center of the ship and they got confused which was which and I was standing port watch that day and one of those shells landed right next to the ship that was pulling the sled. You talk about someone getting on the horn in a hurry.

T: Why did they fire next to the ship?

H: It was down in the ship where they can control the gun mount with radar and they just got on the wrong target. It was brief. We could have shot them clear out of the water. I was on a three inch gun mount one time and they have drones that are controlled electronically and you are supposed to shoot close to the drone, but not shoot it out of the air. For some reason, we shot it out of the air. It is about a one million dollar plane. There was a boatswain mate that I didn’t care for and he was to retrieve the drone and almost got it up and lost it. He lost a couple of stripes over that.

T: Who shot the drone down?

H: Our gun mount. All I did was load and I don’t know what happened.

T: From the Halsey Powell, where did you go?

H: I went back home.

T: When were you discharged?

H: I joined the reserves and had meetings once a month.

T: Which reserve unit?

H: The one in Independence. They wanted me to teach and I said I would not teach unless I was third class and the next meeting, I was third class.

T: How long were you in the reserves?

H: I joined for six years and was on active duty two years and in the reserves for four years.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

H: It was right around 9-11 in 2001.

T: Why did you move to Bartlesville?

H: Job. I worked for John Deere, I was the service manager.

T: How long did you work for John Deere?

H: Almost twenty years.

T: Where did you meet your wife?

H: The present wife at Atwoods. I was married thirty two years to my first wife and she died of cancer.

T: Would you join the Navy again?

H: Yes, if I had to do it over.

T: I’d like to do a word association, I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction. The first one is Boot Camp.

H: Training.

T: USS Duncan.

H: By the book.

T: USS Halsey Powell.

H: A relaxed atmosphere.

T: Dwight Eisenhower.

H: I didn’t get into politics as I do now, but I liked him.

T: John Kennedy.

H: I remember the day he was shot. I was going up a hill towards Coffeyville and I thought how tragic. It was not right.

T: Where were you on 9-11?

H: I was working for John Deere in Bartlesville. I saw it on their TV there.

T: What did you think of this?

H: At first, you don’t think someone is going to do what they are doing. I thought it was just a plane that was out of control, but I learned quick that was not the case.

T: Anything else you want to talk about?

H: I feel rather fortunate that I am here today, because there were three times I could have died in the Navy. One was the dropping of the powder, another was alongside the Enterprise transferring people and food. I was on the main deck that day and a wave came over the main deck and swept me away. Had it not been for the depth charges to stop me, I would have gone over the back. The other was when we got back from overseas on the Powell. I was trying to get a small door open manually when you are running the gun. I brought my hammer back too far and lost my balance and fell clear to the main deck. There is a training gun down below on the main deck and it sits on angle iron and I missed that angle iron by a foot. Had I landed on that angle iron, I would have split my head wide open. But as it was, I had a throbbing headache for three straight days.

T: How far did you fall?

H: About fourteen feet onto the deck. They took me to sick bay and I don’t remember much about that and I don’t know why I survived.

T: How do you transfer men and supplies from ship to ship?

H: They shoot a rope over and they pull it and get bigger ropes. They tie it off and for the people, there is a chair that rides on the rope. They did that always on a Sunday morning and always on a rough sea, it seemed.

T: How far apart are the ships?

H: About twenty feet, pretty close. When you are that close in rough sea, there is no room for the water to flow out, so it flows up. We pulled into shore one time on the Duncan and we hit a little hard and kind of messed up the dock.

T: Where did that happen?

H: I can’t remember, but I remember the captain saying, “Sorry about that.”

T: This is a very good interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

H: You are quite welcome.