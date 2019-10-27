Sunday

Oct 27, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Monday: Sloppy joe, corn, fruit cocktail, bun, cookie


Tuesday: Swiss beef patty, mashed potatoes, peas and onions, roll and jello with topping


Wednesday: Chili, baked potato, pears, crackers, cookie


Thursday: Chicken and noodles, cabbage, beets, cake


Friday: Cheesy beef and mac casserole, broccoli, tomatoes and zucchini, pudding dessert


For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.