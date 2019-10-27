The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Kansas, Oklahoma on Friday night.

Clayton Andrews, a 40 year old man, was killed on October 25 when authorities were called out on a domestic dispute. Andrews was armed, according to Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore. During the attempt to arrest Andrews, shots were fired, leaving Andrews dead. Deputies of Delaware County, Marshals of the Cherokee Nation, and officers from both Kansas Police Department and West Siloam Springs Police Department were on the scene.

OSBI says that Andrews was shot during an altercation by a Delaware County Deputy. The name of the deputy has not been released.