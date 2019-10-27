SHAWNEE — Coming into the season, the Marietta Indians knew they would be fielding a squad full of young runners this season.

SHAWNEE — Coming into the season, the Marietta Indians knew they would be fielding a squad full of young runners this season. After Saturday, it’s apparent it won’t be long before those same runners are holding gold of their own. Marietta’s boys team managed to place a respectable third as a team at the state cross country meet, while Plainview’s boys finished eighth overall on the day. Wyatt Vinson capped off a stellar freshman season with a fifth place finish, clocking in at 17:27.14, with teammate Danny Sanchez in 14th overall with a time of 18:02.83. Kyler Williams finished 20th overall for Marietta with a time of 18:15.33, with Wilbert Salas in 24th overall clocking in at 18:21.33. Colt Bartling finished with a time of 19:40.49 for Marietta, with Cash Waterhouse finishing at 20:30.69, and Sergio Gomez clocking in at 20:52.80. As for Plainview, Josh Hottel was the top finisher in 19th place with a time of 18:14.71, with Ethan Lollman in 32nd with a time of 18:36.98, and Trevor Honeycutt clocking in at 18:39.79. Carson Orr finished with a time of 19:37.12, with Jon Harris running a 20:41.73, and Colin Neher running a time of 25:15.56. Lone Grove was also represented in the Class 3A boys race by Karson Clemons who finished at 20:13.32, and Tyler Eaves who clocked in at 21:03.21. In the Class 3A girls race, the Dickson Lady Comets had three runners represent the blue and white. Ashlen Clem finished 27th overall with a time of 13:16.01, while Katlen Clem clocked in at 14:12.12, and Lauren Hendry clocked in at 15:04.25.