Busy B’s Donuts, at 2027 N. Harrison, announced today it has been named the Sweetest Bakery Donut Shop in Oklahoma by Dawn Foods in its annual Sweetest Bakery in America Contest.

The bakery competed against thousands of other bakeries across the United States.

Busy B’s Donuts has been a part of the Shawnee community for 10 years and is best known for its donuts, kolaches and croissants.

“We want to thank everyone who supported us in this contest by your purchases and daily voting. You all mean more to us than you know,” Manager Steven Fullbright said. “Thank you, not just for making this happen, but also for making the journey such a positive and rewarding experience.”

In the third year of the competition, Dawn Foods invited communities across the U.S. and Canada to cast their votes (from July 1 – Sept. 30) and help their favorite bakery win the title of Sweetest Bakery in America and Sweetest Bakery in Canada.

The annual event received more than 1.4 million votes via text and online throughout the contest.

“The entire Dawn Foods family wants to extend a big congratulations to all bakeries that participated in our third-annual Sweetest Bakery in America contest,” Dave Rhoades, North America VP of Marketing for Dawn Foods, said. “We are inspired each and every day by your hard work and commitment to making life’s sweetest moments even sweeter.”

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods is headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 5,000 Team Members globally.

For more information, visit dawnfoods.com.