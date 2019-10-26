MIAMI — An Ardmore man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon at mile marker 322, nine miles east of Miami on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

Anthony John Graham, 50, of Ardmore was injured when the 2001 Freightliner he was driving going westbound departed the roadway to the right, went through a fence and struck multiple trees before coming to rest, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

The report said he suffered a medical incident.

Graham was pinned in the vehicle for 34 minutes. Members of the Quapaw Fire Department extricated him.

He was transported by Quapaw EMS to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, where he was admitted in stable contrition with heat, trunk internal and leg injuries, the report said.

Trooper Shawn Cummin of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment investigated the wreck.

Trooper Ben Bertram of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment, Quapaw EMS and the Quapaw Fire Department assisted him.