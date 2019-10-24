“Sharing the fun of fishing turns strangers into friends in just a few hours” Eugene Clark

Grove was host to the Quantum Next Generation High School and College open this past weekend, a BASS affiliated event. One hundred and one teams participated with Kollin Crawford taking 1st place in the high school division weighing in 11.33 lbs. The college division was won by the team of Trevor McKinney and Blake Jackson who caught 15.06 lbs representing McKendree University in Illinois. This weekend is the TH Marine FLW BFL out of Wolf Creek Park with an anticipated 100 boat field. These events bring anglers from across the region to compete, and is a boom to the city. The Grove Rotary Club plays an integral part in these events by launching the anglers each morning. No big deal? Try getting 100 boats in the water, on 6 ramps, in less than an hour. Get up early and check it out.

Grand Lake has finally stabilized, as best it can, over the past week. Level is steady around 744’, water color is generally good with clearer conditions south. Temperature is in the upper 60s to lower 70s. For the most part the fish have, and will continue to move shallow. Our black bass trips last week continue to be productive shallow on gravel banks tossing spinner baits. If there are trees or submerged branches the bite was better. White bass and black bass are beginning to school and bust on the surface. When on your dock, always keep a rod and reel handy just in case. Just ask Russell Mosburg, who caught this nice white bass. Our crappie have moved shallow, around 4-6’ and minnows continue to be the bait of choice, not just with fishermen but the fish as well. Catfishing is excellent as well on cut bait drifting.

Until next time, keep your bait in the water. Clint Baranowski

