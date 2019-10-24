The following deaths were submitted for publication on Oct. 23:

Cleo Lowen

Cleo Martin Lowen, 86, died Monday. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Daniel Meyers

Daniel George “Cowboy” Meyers, 84, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Harry Marsh

Harry Eugene Marsh, 89, of Bartlesville, died Wednesday.

Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.