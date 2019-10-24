Bartlesville High School art students made a trip to Woolaroc on Oct. 16 to view an art exhibition entitled “The Woolaroc Retrospective Exhibit.” The trip included a visit with artist Skip Whitcomb, whose artwork is on display in the exhibit.

M. W. “Skip” Whitcomb, an accomplished Plein air painter, draftsman, and printmaker, studied at the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles. He is the two-time winner of both the Artists’ Choice Award at the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale and the Red Smith Memorial Award at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming. Whitcomb has also won the Grand Prize in Pastel Journal’s International Competition.

The students enjoyed listening to a group session and one-on-one visits with Mr. Whitcomb. He spoke about the exhibit, art techniques, and jobs in the creative art industry. The students felt a kinship visiting with another artist who was making a living at one of their passions. Jane Sears, who helped make the trip possible, visited with him after the students left and remarked, “He was so impressed by the students’ level of interest and the depth of their questions.”

BHS art teacher Rhonda Williams noted that the exhibit is beautiful and the artists and Woolaroc should be commended for the showing. She and her AP art students thoroughly enjoyed the exhibit and the visit and wish to thank the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation for funding a grant for the trip.